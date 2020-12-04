Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik After Latter Comments On Her Relationship With Rahul Vaidya

Rubina Dilaik is grabbing the headlines for her statements in the Bigg Boss 14 house. A few days ago, she hit the headlines for making shocking revelation that she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina often get into argument and during one such arguments, Rubina said that due to his behaviour and misogynist thinking, he is not receiving a reply from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Although Rahul didn't argue further about this, Disha took to Twitter to give a perfect reply to the Shakti actress. Not just this, Disha also had perfect reply for all haters who asked her to break up with Rahul.

Disha tweeted, "Bohot achi kahawat hai... ' Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte' And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut."

Although Rahul and Disha's fans were happy with her tweet, this didn't go down well with Rubina's fans, who trolled her on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Vinci: Exactly Disha Parmar... You can ask Rahool to not comment on Rubinav's relationship when his own relationship is PR stunt. SHERNI RUBINA #BB14.

@GarimaSlays: LMAO exactly when his own proposal was a mere publicity stunt where he acknowledged her as a friend should be the last one to comment on #RubiNav 's marriage n that's none of his business either !!! So well u guys kindly practice what u preach first 🙂🙂 Peace 🤞🤞

@jayashreeBarik8: Open your eyes...she was right... bcz he always comments on her personal life...so finally she replied him...in his language....n am really happy about it.... support ur friend...it's good...but try to make him understand not to comment n judge others personal life...

hoor: first stop him from commenting on rubinav's marriage. pehle khud ka sambhaal le PR stunt. he is obsessed with rubina. SHERNI RUBINA.

