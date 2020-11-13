Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Gets Emotional During Nomination Task As He Remembers His Late Mother

Eijaz Khan is considered as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14. The actor has impressed fans with his entertaining yet interesting personality. A few days ago, Eijaz had a heated argument with other housemates like Pavitra Punia, Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu. However, the viewers witnessed an emotional side of Eijaz Khan in the Wednesday's (November 11) episode.

During the nomination task, Bigg Boss had asked Eijaz Khan to convince Jaan Sanu to destroy his family photo frame to save him from this week's nomination. After listening to Bigg Boss' demand, Eijaz seemed perplexed. But after Jaan's insistence, he disclosed the task.

Notably, Jaan immediately agreed to do it to save Eijaz, but the latter tried to make him understand and asked him not to do it. However, Jaan eventually sacrificed the photo frame and saved Eijaz Khan from the nominations. The duo got emotional and hugged each other.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Is Eijaz Khan The New Sidharth Shukla?

Later, Eijaz Khan cried uncontrollably and had a chat with Shardul Pandit. During the conversation, emotional Eijaz revealed that he had lost his mother at a very young age. Sadly, he has no memory of her and feels strange when someone talks about their mother. Shardul tried to console Eijaz.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 November 6 Highlights: Eijaz Crosses All Limits With Jaan During The Luxury Budget Task

Eijaz Khan's story indeed made viewers emotional, as they started reacting about the same on social media.