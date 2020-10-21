Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Wants To Marry Actress Tabu; Sidharth Says He Has A Girlfriend At Home

In a recent Bigg Boss 14 episode, senior Gauahar Khan happened to touch senior Sidharth Shukla during a task. Sidharth countered with a witty reply and said, "You can't be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home." The actors’ words were accompanied with a smile on his face. Gauahar replied and said, "Good for you. I am happy for you."

Sid’s statement led to a mini internet explosion with 'SidNaaz' fans going berserk on Twitter by making his dialogue trend on the microblogging site. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill had a wonderful bond and camaraderie in the Bigg Boss 13 house last year. Check out the viral video featuring Sidharth and Gauahar below:

The duo from the previous season has an ardent army of fans who 'ship’ their relationship.

It must be noted that Shehnaaz has openly professed her love for Sidharth. But the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has maintained that she's a dear friend to him.

On the other hand, in a Bigg Boss 14 Undekha Video, contestant Eijaz Khan is seen telling his 'Dil ki Baat’ to the seniors – Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina Khan. The actor, in the pool area, reveals that he is a huge fan of Bollywood actress Tabu and that he even wants to marry her.

Soon after hearing his confession, the senior trio starts pulling his leg with Gauahar requesting fans to approach Tabu and send Eijaz’s Rishta. Sidharth and Hina also join in, whilst speaking to the camera ask their fans to do send his rishta to the actress.

