Bigg Boss 14: Former Contestant Pavitra Punia Jets Off To Delhi After Learning About Her Father’s Sudden Fall

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia recently left the shoot of her show Balveer and rushed to Delhi after learning about her father's sudden fall. For the unversed, Pavitra's father had a fall which left him serious. He is reportedly under strict medical supervision.

Pavitra Punia's spokesperson confirmed the same and said, "Yes, Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her father's early recovery."

Well, the actress recently shared a post on Instagram for her dad's speedy recovery. She captioned it as, "Get well soon Daddy."

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia had resumed the shoot of Balveer a few days ago after being nominated from the Bigg Boss 14. The actress had impressed everyone with her outspoken nature in the show. Especially, when Kavita Kaushik had revealed personal secrets about housemate Eijaz Khan, she took a stand for him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pavitra said, "It was very cheap when she confessed it in front of everyone and people made fun outside. I could completely relate to it. People calling it fake for hiding the truth and everything, I felt it was very cheap. It is their personal life and it was only because of the task that she confessed and was true to the task and her relationship. I feel for anyone who takes a stand and speaks as this needs a lot of strength and kudos to her."

Talking about her previous projects, Pavitra Punia was first seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 5. She shot to fame with the role of Nidhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also worked in the shows like Daayan, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Sen and so on.

