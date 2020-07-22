Bigg Boss 14: From Mishal Raheja, Neha Sharma To Jay Soni, Here’s The Probable List Of Contestants

Mishal, Jay and Sugandha Approached For The Show

As per a report in Tellychakkar, Mishal Raheja, who became a household name with Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and was seen in Kumkum Bhagya has apparently been approached for the show. Popular singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sasural Genda Phool actor Jay Soni have also been considered for the show.

TOI report also suggests that Neha Sharma has been approached for the show.

Avinash, Shireen and Nikhil Considered!

Apart from them, Balika Vadhu fame Avinash Mukherjee, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza, popular VJ and reality show judge Nikhil Chinapa have also been considered for the show. However, none celebrities have officially confirmed their participation.

Other Celebs Approached For The Show!

A few other reports also suggested that Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena and Naagin actress Nia Sharma have been offered a whopping amount to participate. Other contestants who were approached are Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, Tujhse Hai Raabta's Shagun Pandey, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aly Goni, Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa, Naagin's Jasmin Bhasin and Adaa Khan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre. But again, none of them have confirmed their participation.

Celebs Who Denied Reports Of Them Being Approached For The Show!

There were also reports that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman might participate. But the duo rubbished the reports.