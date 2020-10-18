Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar & Hina Khan Feel Rubina Dilaik Has What It Takes To Be The Winner This Season

In Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were seen stating that they see BB 14 winner in Rubina Dilaik as she fiercely stood against Nikki Tamboli and the entire house.

It so happened that Bigg Boss gave freshers a chance to decide if Nikki Tamboli should continue to be a confirmed contestant or not. They had to mutually come to a conclusion with valid reasons. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan along with Nikki’s friends in the house – Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya voted in favour of her being a confirmed contestant.

On the other hand, Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shehzad Deol opined that Nikki did not deserve to hold the confirmed tag due to her awful behaviour this past week in the house.

However, Nishant and Jaan highlighted Nikki's faults before extending their support for her. This ticked Rubina off and she immediately called out their hypocrisy and double-faced nature in front of the entire house. She also shaded Nikki as she was now being all calm and reformed as her status was at risk. While a large part of the house disapproved of Rubina's opinions, she continued to firmly stand in her conviction and was unperturbed as she had put out some valid points.

Rubina 'bold and firey' stand and her way of putting across her point whilst grabbing the entire house’ attention left Hina and Gauahar mighty impressed. As Rubina stormed off the living room, Hina and Gauhar are seen telling Sidharth that they see a Bigg Boss 14 winner in her.

However, senior Sidharth Shukla didn’t agree with them. For the unversed, Sidharth is mighty upset with Rubina as over her comment and the words 'women power’ she used while congratulating Jasmin in a recent task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Day 15 Highlights: Pavitra Loses Her Cool Against Rahul, Rubina Calls Nikki Opportunist

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Day 14 Highlights: Seniors Get Into A Huge Fight Over Jasmin Bhasin & Nikki's Task