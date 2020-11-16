Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Shades Jasmin Bhasin For Turning Against Rubina Dilaik Post Aly Goni’s Entry

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 has resulted in everyone talking about Jasmin Bhasin. The actress was friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla from the very beginning in the BB house. However, ever since Jasmin’s 'special friend’ Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card, things seemed to be changing between Jasmin and Rubina’s bond.

And last night, Jasmin pointed out Rubina’s 'superiority complex’ in a task shocking everyone last night after she. That’s not it, she even took Dilaik’s name when Salman Khan asked who she feels might be evicted between Shardul and Rubina this week.

Now, 'Toofani Senior’ Gauahar Khan has thrown shade at Jasmin whilst questioning as to what happened to their friendship.

For the unversed, during 'Galat Fehmi Ke Gubaare' last night, the contestants were supposed to point another housemate’s misconception about them. Jasmin fed the gulab jamun to her friend Rubina, stating that she has a 'superiority complex’. No one saw this coming, and Rubina was extremely hurt and vocal about Jasmin’s move.

Gauahar tweeted about the same and hinted at Aly Goni’s entry for the sudden change in dynamics. She wrote, “What happened to Rubina n jasmines friendship???? What did I miss ??? Ya Ali madad Ali , ya Ali yaar pe qurbaan .......” Further, she also praised Kavita Kaushik for her game and wrote, “Kavita is killing it ! 1 teer 2 nishaana.” Check out the tweet below:

What happened to Rubina n jasmines friendship???? What did I miss ??? Ya Ali madad Ali , ya Ali yaar pe qurbaan ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, after host Salman’s exit, Jasmin was seen apologizing to Rubina. However, Rubina was unwilling to accept her sorry and asked Jasmin to stand by what she said and not feel guilty about it.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jaan And Rahul Get Into A Jugalbandi; Shardul Pandit Gets Eliminated

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her 'Perfect’ Engagement Ring In A New Post