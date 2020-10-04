Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!
The much-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 premiered yesterday (October 3, 2020). The ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla indeed made a damakedaar entry on Bigg Boss 14 stage. Initially, with their entry, the show seemed fun, but the introduction of the contestants has been too dragging. It's sort of too lengthy and boring. While a few loved to watch Salman Khan and called him the best host, some of them started wondering when the show will end!
A fans were happy with their favourite ex-Bigg Boss contestants' and started trending ‘Sherr Khan Is Back' and ‘#KingSidharthShuklaIsBack' on social media. Also, netizens expressed their opinion about fresh contestants as well! Most noticed contestant is Nikki Tamboli of course. They loved Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at a few tweets!
@Geetikatuli
"Yeh aaj ka #BiggBoss14 ka episode kab khatam hoga ? 🙄 Ab yeh kyu test match khel rahe hai Baaki kal dikha do, log thak gayr hai #BiggBoss2020."
Preeti & Mohammad
Preeti: Salman Khan is the best host ever. Period #BiggBoss14 His humour is fantastic #BiggBoss2020 The way he handles the whole show #SalmanKhan BiggBoss=Salmankhan.
Mohammad Ahmad Shaikh Azmi: Salman Khan Ka apna charm hai boss... Aap naffrat karo ya mohhabbat... Ye insaan ka alag swag hai... #BiggBoss2020.
@Shinchan_asc
"#PavitraPunia average, #NishantMalkani is seems really honest, #SaraGurpal seems sweet, #ShehzadDeol seems fun. still don't see anyone as good as #EijazKhan? I still feel he got that Spark others don't really have. Let's see how it turns out #BB14 #biggboss14."
Divyatiwari
"#SidharthShukla what an awesome entry . To be honest first time Dil se like Kiya . @sidharth_shukla . #BiggBoss14 #KingSidharthShuklaIsBack."
Leon & Geetika
Leon: Best Contestant till now Abhinav shukla!! #BiggBoss14.
Geetika Rustagi: Everyone go back to the caves because nothing else will matter on prime time now that #BiggBoss2020 is here.
@JasminBhasin_FP
"#JasminBhasin without any doubt I loveee Jasminnn she was subse hatke. And the second I love is Pavitra and the third is Rubina will love to see the competition between them #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #Bb14 #BiggBoss2020 #AbScenePaltega."
Shilpa
"Rahul Vaidya is inside Bigg Boss 14!!! I found my reason to watch the show! And it is #EijazKhan and #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter)
