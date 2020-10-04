Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!

Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!

A fans were happy with their favourite ex-Bigg Boss contestants' and started trending ‘Sherr Khan Is Back' and ‘#KingSidharthShuklaIsBack' on social media. Also, netizens expressed their opinion about fresh contestants as well! Most noticed contestant is Nikki Tamboli of course. They loved Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at a few tweets!

@Geetikatuli

"Yeh aaj ka #BiggBoss14 ka episode kab khatam hoga ? 🙄 Ab yeh kyu test match khel rahe hai Baaki kal dikha do, log thak gayr hai #BiggBoss2020."

Preeti & Mohammad

Preeti: Salman Khan is the best host ever. Period #BiggBoss14 His humour is fantastic #BiggBoss2020 The way he handles the whole show #SalmanKhan BiggBoss=Salmankhan.

Mohammad Ahmad Shaikh Azmi: Salman Khan Ka apna charm hai boss... Aap naffrat karo ya mohhabbat... Ye insaan ka alag swag hai... #BiggBoss2020.

@Shinchan_asc

"#PavitraPunia average, #NishantMalkani is seems really honest, #SaraGurpal seems sweet, #ShehzadDeol seems fun. still don't see anyone as good as #EijazKhan? I still feel he got that Spark others don't really have. Let's see how it turns out #BB14 #biggboss14."

Divyatiwari

"#SidharthShukla what an awesome entry . To be honest first time Dil se like Kiya . @sidharth_shukla . #BiggBoss14 #KingSidharthShuklaIsBack."

Leon & Geetika

Leon: Best Contestant till now Abhinav shukla!! #BiggBoss14.

Geetika Rustagi: Everyone go back to the caves because nothing else will matter on prime time now that #BiggBoss2020 is here.

@JasminBhasin_FP

"#JasminBhasin without any doubt I loveee Jasminnn she was subse hatke. And the second I love is Pavitra and the third is Rubina will love to see the competition between them #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #Bb14 #BiggBoss2020 #AbScenePaltega."

Shilpa

"Rahul Vaidya is inside Bigg Boss 14!!! I found my reason to watch the show! And it is #EijazKhan and #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere."