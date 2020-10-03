Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Who Is Nikki Tamboli? Did She Manage To Impress Viewers?
Bigg Boss 14's second contestant Nikki Tamboli, hails from Maharashtra's Aurangabad. She has done South Indian films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam. She enjoys massive fan following on social media. Nikki, who always wanted to make her mark in the modelling industry, started her career as a model and even appeared in a few TV advertisements after her studies. The 24-year-old actress hit the headlines as soon as the promo featuring her was released. She created a huge noise after her grand entry on the show.
Did Nikki Manage To Impress Viewers?
The viewers had mixed response about Nikki Tamboli. While a few found her entertaining, many of them called her dumb, irritating and even compared her Shehnaaz Gill.
Pankaj & Yuvraj
PANKAJ___PREM (Negative): #NikkiTamboli is love ❤️😘.
Yuvraj Singh: #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #NikkiTamboli is fake.
Harshit & Priyanka
Harshit The Cutest star: Ladko to torture ya Mana rahi thi ? Look at @sidharth_shukla expression for #NikkiTamboli #BiggBoss2020 #SidharthShukla.
@priiyaankaaaaa: #NikkiTamboli is so embarrassing.
@ItsRidzi
"#NikkiTamboli can't tolerate her even for a moment. Her entire demeanour makes me feel like throwing up. Volume low karna padega age jake bhi. I'm sure BB be hyping & giving her unnecessary screenspace. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere."
Prathiba & Wetheone44
@Prathiba07: I just hate tamboli 😡😡😡😡😡 how dare she!!!! #NikkiTamboli.
@wetheone44: Lol #NikkiTamboli is #BiggBoss14's Shehnaaz Gilll She is faking her dumbness. Lets see what happens in future #BiggBoss14 #BB14.
@itskpopman
"#BiggBoss14 wtf is wrong with #NikkiTamboli ??? She is so homophobic and so thirsty for Male approval Nauseated faceNauseated faceNauseated faceNauseated face also how tf is she touching male contestants like that???? Like that's sexual harassment."
If we go by the Twitter responses, looks like Nikki has managed to impress the viewers to some extent.
Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) at 9 pm.
