Bigg Boss 14 House Pics LEAKED: No Double Bed; Contestants To Undergo COVID-19 Tests Weekly?

Bigg Boss 14 House Leaked!

Mrkhabri_official has shared a few pictures of the house (bedroom, living room, entrance and bathroom) that looks colourful. The beds are draped in pink and orange sheets, chandeliers are adorned with tinted glass of the colours of rainbow and the walls are decorated with mosaic glass art and a large artwork of a cat. There is also a large and curved silver couch that can accommodate many contestants.

As revealed earlier, there will also be a mall, which will have mini theatre, restaurant, spa and more! Apparently, the contestants, who win the tasks will be allowed to enjoy the luxuries!

(In Pic: Bigg Boss 13 house; scroll down to see Bigg Boss 14 house)

No Bed Sharing

As per biggbosskhabri's post, there will be no double beds or the contestants will not be sharing their beds. Also, they are not allowed to share utensils (plates or glasses).

Contestants To Undergo COVID-19 Tests Weekly

The official account of biggbosskhabri's post, the contestants will also not have any physical task during initial weeks and they will also undergo COVID-19 tests weekly.

Bigg Boss 14’s Probable Contestants

As per the latest reports, Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal and Aly Goni have rejected the offer and Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Giaa Manek, Kumkum Bhayga's Ribbu Mehra and lyricist Indeep Bakshi have been approached to be a part of the show. Other contestants, who might participate are Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh and Eijaz Khan.