Bigg Boss 14 House Pics LEAKED: No Double Bed; Contestants To Undergo COVID-19 Tests Weekly?
Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. There have been reports regarding the celebrities, who might participate and also about the ex-Bigg Boss contestants, who might enter the house as special guests. As everyone is aware, every year, Bigg Boss house is revamped to give the viewers a new flavour. Considering the lockdown theme, many must be wondering how the house will look this time! Well, the Bigg Boss 14 house pictures have been leaked online!
Bigg Boss 14 House Leaked!
Mrkhabri_official has shared a few pictures of the house (bedroom, living room, entrance and bathroom) that looks colourful. The beds are draped in pink and orange sheets, chandeliers are adorned with tinted glass of the colours of rainbow and the walls are decorated with mosaic glass art and a large artwork of a cat. There is also a large and curved silver couch that can accommodate many contestants.
As revealed earlier, there will also be a mall, which will have mini theatre, restaurant, spa and more! Apparently, the contestants, who win the tasks will be allowed to enjoy the luxuries!
(In Pic: Bigg Boss 13 house; scroll down to see Bigg Boss 14 house)
No Bed Sharing
As per biggbosskhabri's post, there will be no double beds or the contestants will not be sharing their beds. Also, they are not allowed to share utensils (plates or glasses).
Contestants To Undergo COVID-19 Tests Weekly
The official account of biggbosskhabri's post, the contestants will also not have any physical task during initial weeks and they will also undergo COVID-19 tests weekly.
Bigg Boss 14’s Probable Contestants
As per the latest reports, Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal and Aly Goni have rejected the offer and Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Giaa Manek, Kumkum Bhayga's Ribbu Mehra and lyricist Indeep Bakshi have been approached to be a part of the show. Other contestants, who might participate are Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh and Eijaz Khan.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
