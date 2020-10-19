Bigg Boss 14: Housemates Discuss Jaan’s Feelings For Nikki – Will This Blossom Into A Relationship?

Things are heating up in the Bigg Boss 14 house as participants are slowly developing feelings for each other, with all the other housemates watching keenly. In a candid conversation over lunch, house seniors Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are seen discussing with Sidharth Shukla about Jaan Kumar Sanu’s growing feelings for Nikki Tamboli. The exclusive clip on Bigg Boss Extra Masala streaming on Voot reveals how Jaan seems to have his eyes set on Nikki, while she seems to be catching eyes around the house.

Gauahar Khan reveals Jaan’s feelings by saying, “Jaan bolta hai, yaar, Gauhar, I’m really crushing on Nikki Tamboli.” Sidharth added, “Crushing? Pyaar mein hain voh.” Hina agreed, stating, “Ofcourse, he likes her, a lot, par voh usko bohot bully karte hai sab.” The trio discusses how they think things will progress between the two, “Uski journey hai, phatega toh phatega. Ya toh pura cut off ho jaega, ya kuch bhi walk over ho jaega. He’s one of those, he’ll be fine with people walking over him, till the time he loves them. Ek baar off ho jaega toh dekhega bhi nahi. Aur woh phase hai, yeh phase bhi sexy hai. When you allow people to walk over you, it’s a nice phase to be in life”. Hina Khan further adds, “Usski innocence hi usska brahmastra hai.”

Moreover, things get more complicated as he has to compete with other housemates increasing interest in Nikki. Hina says, “Mujhe usski Khushi dekh kar joh sukoon mill ana, woh itna khush hua, Nikki ke bagal mein bethne ke liye. Udhar bhi hai lekin. Sab log lage hue hain. Ek aanar, teen bimar.”

Do you think Jaan will be able to win Nikki’s heart? Or will the competition with the other housemates be his downfall? Found out all the exclusive gossip only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.

