Bigg Boss 14 Housemates To Perform For Salman; Raveena, Jacqueline & Shehnaaz Gill To Join His B'day Bash

This Weekend Ka Vaar will be extra special as there will be double celebration in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Firstly, the makers of the show have organised something special for the housemates as Christmas special. Secondly, the housemates will be giving special performance for Salman Khan, as the actor will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday (December 27). Also, special guests will also be a part of Dabangg actor's birthday.

As per the promo, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Dharmesh Yelande will be joining host Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Also, the housemates- Arshi Khan-Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli-Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin-Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya will be performing on the occasion of the Radhe actor's birthday.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss will be assigning a few interesting tasks to the contestants. In The Rubina Show, Rubina will be asking the contestants to perform. In another task, the contestants will be seen giving titles to their inmates. In a promo, Jasmin gives the title of 'Apna nakli chehra utar kar, asli chehra dikhane ki zaroort hai' to Rubina, who in turn gives the title of 'Sabse kamzoor' to Jasmin by giving her a dumbbell. Jasmin gets irked with the same and throws the dumbbell down. She also tells Rubina, "Khud day 1 se pati ke sahare hai... aayi bolne hain."

Also, Rahul Vaidya will be seen expressing his disappointment over the statement 'show ko beech mein chodh ke bhaga hua' being referred to him to Salman Khan. However, Salman replies to him by saying that if he has voluntarily quit the show mid-way, then it will be referred to as 'show se bhaga hua'. He also tells Rahul not to put it on him.

The singer intervenes and tells him that he is just requesting, but Salman rejects his request by saying 'not granted'. While Rahul argues with Salman and says, then why was he brought onto the show, Bollywood star asks him, "Aap aye kyon. Kya kaan pakadke kheech ke leke aaye kya aapke?" Salman ends the matter by saying, "Let's finish that you did run from the show leaving it mid-way."

