Bigg Boss 14: Housemates Reveal Their Deepest Secrets; Eijaz Says He Was Molested, Nikki Was Kidnapped

Bigg Boss has assigned an interesting task to the contestants. In the upcoming episode, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen revealing their deepest secrets. In a promo, which was released recently by Colors TV, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced. The duo also got emotional during the confession. In the latest promos, the other contestants too will be revealing their secrets.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Bigg Boss gives contestants a chance to steal the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik. In turn, they will have to tell one secret that only their closed ones are aware of. The scene changes to Nikki Tamboli, who is seen crying and telling to Kavita Kaushik that her parents had told her not to tell this to anyone. She added that it's the worst thing people will hear. Jasmin confronts Aly and asks him if he will still love her the way she is after knowing her secret.

The scene then shifts to Jasmin revealing her secret. She confesses that she was rejected many times in auditions and she was broken. She added that she had given up thinking she is worthless.

Eijaz then goes on to tell that the secret that he is going to reveal is only known to his therapist. His mother is not aware of this and he is worried about her. He breaks down and reveals that he has problem with 'touch'. The Khabri's tweet suggests that Eijaz spoke about having been molested as a child. He further added in the promo that he is not ashamed as it was not his mistake. He was also seen apologising to his father, who is not aware of the incident. Kavita Kaushik is seen hugging and consoling him.

The Khabri also revealed Nikki Tamboli's secret and tweeted, "#NikkiTamboli said she was kidnapped at the age of the 19 during international Modelling assignmemt." (sic)

