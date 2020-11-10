Bigg Boss 14: Is Eijaz Khan The New Sidharth Shukla?

@lu_fanac

"Whatever #SidharthShukla did last season atleast it was entertaining he ran the show on his shoulders, made it such a hit. Eijaz is a total flop show, His antics are neither entertaining nor funny. I've no idea why #BB14 are favoring him so much. #BiggBoss14."

Naresh & My Scribbles

NARESH TANDON: I think izaj Khan is most irritate and badtameez person he don't respect of any person in house #BiggBoss14.

Myscribbles: Just hand over the trophy to Eijaz n start new season with others.. Spare us n other contestants from this Eijaz mahanta. Itna hi acha hai woh, to plz cast him in ur movie Farah... But bigg boss se le jao🙈🙈🤦.

Diandra Soares

"Patience!!!! What patience is #farah talking about?!?! 🤣😅 this dude blows up, is agitated , sulks , makes rotten faces & loses it even when someone is apologizing to him. Maybe we need to change the definition of patience. #biggboss14."

Kamya Panjabi

"Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV."

Andy Kumar

"@KhanEijaz ki Aarti! @RubiDilaik @jasminbhasin @ashukla09 @nikkitamboli @rahulvaidya23 saare galat bas #EijazIsTheBoss ? "