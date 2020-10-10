Bigg Boss 14: Is Sidharth Shukla Getting A Huge Amount For His 2-Week Stay?

Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back with a bang. Apart from interesting line-up of contestants, the new theme of the show, wherein Toofani Seniors- Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are roped-in to secure the fresh contestants, is keeping the audience hooked to the show. But do you know how much Sidharth is getting for his stay in the house?

As the viewers are aware, the seniors will be in the show just for a couple of weeks and they will exit the show along with a few contestants. According to Bollywood Hungama report, the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth is getting a whopping amount of about Rs 12 Crore for just a two-week stay!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "There's a whole lot of difference between what Sidharth Shukla was when he came as a contestant in the last season of Bigg Boss and what he has come to signify this season. Over the months Shukla has become a major star via the social media."

According to the report, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor initially said no to the offer of a special appearance. However, the zeroes on the cheque convinced the actor.

Many are loving their favourite Sidharth being a part of the show. In fact, they feel every task revolves around him and he is only seen in the show more than the fresh contestants. They also called him King of Entertainment and TRPs. Looks like the makers are happy with the audiences' reactions and are trying their best to make use of his presence! The way show is being shown, a few of them even felt that the makers might extend Sidharth's stay!

