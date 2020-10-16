Bigg Boss 14: Is THIS The Reason For Sara Gurpal's Elimination? Punjab Film Industry Supports Her

Did Nikki Tamboli’s Acrylic Nails Cause Sara Gurpal’s Eye Injury?

As per a Spotboye report, Sara injured her eye during a task and was under medical care. Although the doctors visited the house and treated her, the treatment was not showing any improvement. Apparently, that injury was caused by Nikki Tamboli's acrylic nails.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "In the recent immunity task, where freshers were trying to get the other contestant down from the bulldozer, Nikki Tamboli's acrylic nails hurt Sara's eyes. The injury was quite major and immediately a doctor was called in but Sara didn't get much relief. Hence, the actress is under medical care now."

We wonder if this injury was the reason for her elimination.

Sara Gurpal’s Friends From Punjab Film Industry Support Her

Meanwhile, the Punjabi singer's friends from Punjab film industry have come out in support of her; demanding justice and re-entry of Sara in the house. Gurnazar Chattha, Bhumika Sharma, Yuvraj Hans, Ninja, Shefali Bagga, Andy Kumar and many others took to social media calling out the seniors' unjust decision.

Bhumika & Gurnazar On Sara’s Injury

Bhumika shared the picture of Sara's eyes injury on her Instagram story and captioned it, "So #inhumane Bigg Boss house is not safe." Gurnazar wrote, "@saragurpals Feeling very sad after knowing the truth."

Sara Calls Her Eviction Unfair

Sara also called her eviction unfair. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan (Kumar Sanu). And despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Sidharth Shukla; I don't know what kind of revenge he wanted to take! Nobody wanted me to go from the house, except him. Hina (Khan) and Gauahar (Khan) wanted Nishant to get evicted but Sidharth was adamant about voting me out."

The Singer Says…

"Bigg Boss is a show about the audience. Janta should have been given the power to vote someone out and not these ‘seniors'. Junta ka show hai yeh, unhe decide karna chahiye kisko rehna hai show mein kisko nahi. As seniors, it was their responsibility to take the right decision. I am shocked and upset that they voted me out because I was in no way less deserving than other contestants."

Will Sara Re-Enter Bigg Boss 14 House?

There are reports that Sara might re-enter the house. Well, let's wait and watch. You never know what Bigg Boss has in store for their fans!

