Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu On Rahul Vaidya’s Re-Entry: Bigg Boss Is Becoming Bigg Resort

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing everyone's eyeballs with its twist and turns. During the Finale Week's Weekend Ka Vaar, singer Rahul Vaidya had taken a voluntary exit from the show, as he was missing his family very much. Notably, host Salman was quite disappointed with his lack of enthusiasm towards the game. Hence, he had asked Rahul about his decision of living in the house. Well, the singer's decision had left everyone shocked. But now, after a couple of weeks, Rahul Vaidya has made a grand re-entry inside the house.

The singer's fans must be very much happy with his re-entry, but the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu is quite unhappy about the same. Ahead of Rahul Vaidya's re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 house, Jaan took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment by taking a dig at him. He wrote, "Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort !"

In his tweet, he tagged evicted contestants Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit and said that Rahul has returned after enjoying a vacation. He called Bigg Boss a resort where people can go out and come whenever they want.

Replying Jaan Kumar Sanu's tweet, Shardul Pandit wrote, "Bhai tu hi ja @nikkitamboli to hai mera to vaisey bhi kaun MANJU? #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 #bb14. (If you wish, you may go there. At least Nikki Tamboli is there. Who do I have in there? Manju?)."

To Shardul's tweet, Jaan Sanu replied, "Manju bhi Jhagdegi ab toh (Even Manju will fight now)."

Talking about Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu, the duo came from the same music industry. Inside the house, Rahul had called Jaan a product of nepotism and even said that the makers are saving him due to his family background. For the unversed, Jaan is the son of famous singer Kumar Sanu.

Before entering the house, host Salman Khan had scolded Rahul Vaidya and gave his own example, as the actor stayed away from his family for six months during the lockdown. Now, since Rahul has entered the house, it would be interesting to see how will he manage to survive in the game.

