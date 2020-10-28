Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's Close Friend Aly Goni To Enter The House Soon!

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. From introducing the new concept of getting ex-Bigg Boss contestants on board to the entry of powerful wild card contestants, the makers are trying their best to attract the viewers. Now, it is being said that the makers will be getting Aly Goni, who is the current Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's close friend.

According to TOI report, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will apparently be entering the house in the first week of November.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin's arch rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner."

The source further added, "What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging." However, Aly hasn't confirmed the report of his entry yet.

It has to be recalled that there were a couple of occasions when it was said that Aly will enter the house. Initially, it was said that the actor has been offered a huge amount, but he backed out of the controversial reality show at the last moment, as he bagged Boney Kapoor's web series.

The actor was apparently approached for the second time as well, but he decided not to do it. The reason for the same is not known. The makers of the show have apparently been keen on getting him on the show because of his popularity and also because of the bond that he shares with Jasmin, who is already winning hearts. Well, we hope this time Aly agrees to enter the show.

What say guys? Do you want to see Jasmin and Aly together in the Bigg Boss 14 house? Hit the comment box to share your views.

