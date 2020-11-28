Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's Mother Reacts To Her Differences With Rubina Dilaik: I Am Very Disappointed

Jasmin Bhasin was really close friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 for close to two months. However, since Jasmin’s good friend Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card, things were going south between Jasmin and Rubina. But their friendship completely broke apart during this week’s Panchayat task.

And now, in a recent interview, Jasmin’s mother Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin has opened up about Jasmin’s stellar performance in the Bigg Boss house and her differences with Rubina. SpotBoyE quoted Jasmin's mom as saying, "Jasmin is playing exceptionally well and we are very proud of her game inside the house. When she first told me that she wants to participate in Bigg Boss, I was worried. I asked her, will you be able to survive? She told me not to worry about it and went inside the house confidently, never doubting herself."

Speaking about the current situation between Jasmin and Rubina, on this situation, Gurmeet Kaur added, "I am very disappointed that Jasmin and Rubina are having problems, they used to be such good friends. I am sure things will be fine soon. This week during the Panchayat task, Jasmin has been cooking for everyone, and it's quite strenuous to cook for so many people. Even though it must have been tiring, she was still doing it. I find this quality impressive and great.”

On being quizzed about Jasmin’s bond with Aly and her current game-planning, she replied “Aly and Jasmin are best friends. Their bonding and understanding of each other is superb. Jasmin is an emotional person. Before Aly came into the house, Jasmin was all alone. She didn't know anybody in the house. But after Aly's entry, she has become stronger and doesn't cry very often. We used to feel so bad seeing her crying, no parent enjoys seeing their daughter crying. I have faith in her, she is a strong girl who speaks her heart. She is not fake. She has a long way to go in Bigg Boss house. We as parents have always supported her and will continue doing so because we know that she will never let us down."

