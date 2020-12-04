Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Underwent COVID-19 Test After Aly Goni's Exit; Here's Why!

Last week, host Salman Khan announced a major twist on Bigg Boss 14. As per the show's tagline 'Ab scene paltega,' the makers introduced a new twist, as a result of which, mid-week eviction took place. During mid-week eviction, Aly Goni was evicted from the house, which affected his close friend Jasmin Bhasin a lot. Also, the actress was not spotted on live feed, which worried their fans on social media.

As per Bollywoodlife report, Jasmin cried the whole night and woke up with a fever. Apparently, she was taken to the medical room and doctors attended her. This was the reason because of which she went missing from action for a day and a half. The report suggested that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress underwent COVID-19 test and it came out negative.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Aly Goni might re-enter the house, but there is no confirmation about the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin's mother Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin had reacted to Aly and Jasmin's bond. She had said, "Aly and Jasmin are best friends. Their bonding and understanding of each other is superb. Jasmin is an emotional person. Before Aly came into the house, Jasmin was all alone. She didn't know anybody in the house. But after Aly's entry, she has become stronger and doesn't cry very often. We used to feel so bad seeing her crying, no parent enjoys seeing their daughter crying."

She further added, "I have faith in her, she is a strong girl who speaks her heart. She is not fake. She has a long way to go in Bigg Boss house. We as parents have always supported her and will continue doing so because we know that she will never let us down."

Currently, the finale week is going on and Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are the two finalists. The rest of them- Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilak are still fighting. Let's wait and watch to know who will make it to the finale.

