Bigg Boss 14: Jennifer Winget Offered Rs 3 Crore; Her Co-Star Shivin Narang To Participate?

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screen soon. Many popular celebrities have been approached for the controversial reality show. Recent reports suggested that Beyhadh 2 actors Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang were approached for the show.

According to a social media handle The Khabri, Jennifer was offered Rs 3 crore to participate in the controversial reality show, but the Beyhadh 2 actress has turned down the offer!

The Khabri also reports that Jennifer's Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang is almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 14. Apparently, he was approached last year as well, but couldn't participate because of the show Beyhadh 2.

The Khabri tweeted, "Confirmed ! #JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer ! His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season. s#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020."

As per the Khabri's report, Adaa Khan, Akanksha Pur, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash and Sugandha Mishra are confirmed female contestants.

Among male contestants, the social media handle reports that Shivin, Vivian Dsena, Jay Soni, Shalin Bhanot, Shahbaz (Shehnaaz Gill brother) and Umar Riaz (Asim Riaz's brother).

But till now, neither the makers, nor the celebrities have confirmed their participate.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Tejasswi Prakash & Nia Sharma To Participate; Chahat Pandey Turns Down The Offer!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With Bigg Boss 2020; Is Seen Farming At Panvel Farmhouse