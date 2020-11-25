Bigg Boss 14: Karni Sena Demands Ban; Says The Show Is Promoting Love Jihad After Eijaz-Pavitra Kiss

Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. A month ago, netizens demanded ban on the show as they felt the show is vulgar and cheap, after the makers aired an episode in which female contestants were asked to seduce Sidharth Shukla in a task. Now, Karni Sena has demanded ban on the show and accused that the show is promoting 'Love Jihad'.

The notice was sent with reference to the recent intimacy between co-contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. In an episode, Pavitra and Eijaz were seen kissing each other. While Pavitra is a Hindu, Eijaz is a Muslim.

The notice sent by Karni Sena to Colors TV read as, "We underline that the show is spreading vulgarity and is hurting the social morality of the country. The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes are a part of it. This reality show is promoting and encouraging Love Jihad, which is highly unacceptable. We strongly demand to ban the reality show Bigg Boss."

Well, this is not the first time that Karni Sena has demanded ban on the show. During previous season too, they had demanded ban on the show as they believed that the show is against the Indian culture and corrupts the Hindu mentality. The police had also beefed up the security outside Salman Khan's residence after Karni Sena's protest. They were against the concept of Bigg Boss 13's 'Bed Friends Forever.' Post the protests, the concept was changed.

Well, it has to be seen whether the makers will respond to Karni Sena's notice this time!

