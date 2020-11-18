BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Feels She's Portrayed Negatively & Salman Judged Her On Basis Of What's Aired

Kavita Kaushik entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. She has been grabbing headlines for her fiery temper- especially because of her fight with her fellow-mate Eijaz Khan. In an earlier episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Kavita had complained host Salman Khan about Eijaz's abusive language towards her. The Bharat actor had walked off stage as he was irked with Kavita's fight with Eijaz. The Chandramukhi Chautala actress is upset as she feels that she is being portrayed negatively and Salman is not interested in hearing her side of story.

In the recent episode, Kavita was seen telling Rubina Dilaik, "Salman sir poora 24 ghanta thodi dekhte hai. Woh bhi toh wohi part dekhte hai jo episode mein aata hai. Woh bhi apni judgment usi cheez pe banate hai. Aur main unki ek-ek expression, ek-ek line jo woh bolte hain, main bhanp gayi hoon ki main kaisi dikh rahi hoon (Salman sir does not watch all 24 hours, he just watches whatever is shown in each episode and forms a judgment. I can understand from his expressions and statements how I must be looking in the show)."

She further added, "Main yeh soch ke aayi thi ki aur koi nahi toh mujhe Salman sir samjhenge (Before coming on the show, I thought that at least Salman sir would understand me, if not anyone else). But he is not interested. Toh main phir kiske liye (Then what am I here for)...?"

In another conversation, Kavita had told her inmates that only her outburts will be shown and not what made her angry. She asked if it is fair game as she is not getting a chance to present her side. When she tried to tell Salman her side of story, he didn't seem interested and complimented Eijaz's game. She asked whom should she tell her grievances.

