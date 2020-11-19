Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Vs Eijaz Khan Which Of These Two Will You Support?

The huge showdown between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14 has left everyone divided. The war between the two is only hotting up with the duo getting into another ugly fight in Monday’s episode. Kavita was even seen pushing Eijaz during their altercation when he came too close to her.

While some are of the opinion that the FIR star is targeting Eijaz for no reason from day one, there are others including actress Kamya Punjabi, who believe that Kavita has a valid point and it’s Eijaz who is playing the victim card.

But actor Nikkhil Arya, who knows both Eijaz and Kavita since his Kesar TV show days had something else to say. He admitted to being stumped by Eijaz and Kavita’s ongoing fights to TOI and said, “Both Kavita and Eijaz’s behaviour is shocking. I feel like I knew them in my last birth because the two individuals I am watching on screen now are certainly not the people I knew!”

“I have known Kavita well. I’m going to avoid saying she is my friend because that may become a national issue after she comes out (laughs)! I’m kidding. Actually, this whole Kavita-Eijaz fiasco is so strange, this extra andro behaviour from one and overly bechara act by the other is baffling. Their feud increasingly shows that some actors are not able to come out of the reel life characters that originally made them popular,” he added.

Anyways, at this juncture, it would be interesting to get the viewpoint of the viewers who have seen both the sides play out in the house. How do you feel about Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan’s showdowns and who do you think is right? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s FIR Co-Stars Kiku Sharda And Mahika Sharma Come Out In Her Support

ALSO READ: BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Feels She's Portrayed Negatively & Salman Judged Her On Basis Of What's Aired