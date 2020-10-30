Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu Apologises On Behalf Of Son Jaan; Questions His Wife’s Upbringing

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu got himself into a controversy after he commented about Marathi language on the show. Post this, an MNS leader threatened to take action against Jaan. But Jaan apologised and Colors issued a statement. Even the singer's mother apologised over Jaan's comment on Marathi language and now, Jaan's father Kumar Sanu has apologised.

In a video, shared by a journalist on Twitter, Kumar Sanu spoke about the incorrect statement that his son made on the show, further mentioning that it was wrong of Jaan to talk that way about the language of the state Maharashtra that has given him everything in his career. The singer also said that during his several years of career, he respected all the languages and continues to do it.

Kumar Sanu also added that his wife and kids have been residing separately for the last 27 years, further doubting his wife's upbringing. He also mentioned about his collaboration with late politician Balasaheb Thackeray.

He was seen saying in the video in Hindi, "I have not been living with them for 27 years. I don't know what kind of upbringing his mother has given them. It was really wrong of him to speak like that. Anyone would have gotten offended by the same. As a father, I would like to apologise for his actions. I have always respected Balasaheb Thackeray and the party. I hope they accept my apology."

For the uninitiated, in an episode, Jaan stopped his inmate Nikki Tamboli from conversing in Marathi with Rahul Vaidya. Jaan had told Nikki, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko."

