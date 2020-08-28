Bigg Boss 14 Makers Approach Taarak Mehta's Disha Vakani? A Team Of Doctors Visit The Sets!

Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. There have been many speculations about the theme of the show. It is also being said that many popular contestants have been approached for the show. As per the latest report, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been approached to be a part of the controversial reality show.

According to Tellychakkar report, the actress was offered a whooping amount to participate, but it is still not known if Disha will accept the offer or not. However, as per Spotboye report, the actress has not been approached for the show.

Meanwhile, another report suggested that a team of doctors visited the sets to make sure that all precautionary measures are being taken.

According to the buzz, the contestants of the show will be kept in quarantine for a few days in different hotels of Mumbai before they enter the house. It is also said that the contestants will also have to undergo COVID-19 test and if they clear (test negative), they will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, there were also reports that although the set is ready, the show has been postponed. Apparently, the show was supposed to star in September 2020, but now, it might begin from October 4.

As per reports, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Pavitra Punia have been approached for the show. It is also being said that Jennifer Winget and Pearl V Puri, who were offered huge amounts have declined the show. The channel had apparently offered a good deal to Naamkaran actor Zain Imam, but he had also declined the offer.

