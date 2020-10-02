Bigg Boss 14 Makers Share Video Of The House Revealing Its Futuristic Theme & Colourful Aesthetic
With just a day away, the excitement among fans for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 has reached a fevering pitch. The makers of the show have also decided to drop sneak peeks at regular intervals to make sure the grand event turns out to be an unforgettable experience for the audience.
In the same vein, Colors TV has now shared a video on social media which take us through the house. The sleek and colourful abode also comprises of a mall, theatre, swimming pool, and a restaurant. Check out the video below:
Aapne diye jawaab, ab aap hi ki awaaz par karenge ghar ki sair aaj! Presenting to you, the brand new #BiggBoss2020 house! 🤩#BB14 Grand Premiere, kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2020
Streaming partner @VootSelect.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss14@BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL @OmungKumar pic.twitter.com/g8L8LaofVG
Omung Kumar who is the art director of the Bigg Boss 14 house shared some interesting details about the house and its futuristic theme. He was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, “Two and a half months back when we started visualising the design of the house, we ideated on the theme of the show and we agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. We also made sure to make available all the things that people missed during lockdown for our contestants. Hence, there is a mall, a movie theatre, and a spa. The futuristic theme also lends us a chance to enhance a lot of design qualities in the house.”
He went on to add, “There is a mix of funky bright colours and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. Each element in the house lends itself to a lot of conversations, a lot of gossips as well along with making sure that the tasks can be incorporated in the space.”
#BiggBoss14 ke iss ghar mein har rang ke sadasya ke liye bana hai yeh colourful bedroom! Which room do you want to visit next? #BB14 Grand Premiere, kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan #AbScenePaltega #BiggBoss2020 @plaympl
