Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi EXITS As He Suffers Pancreatitis Attack; Sonali Phogat To Make Wild Card Entry!

The controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 is turning out to be unpredictable. Recently, Challengers entered the show. In the latest episode, Kashmera Shah got evicted. Also, as per the latest promo, Vikas Gupta will be re-entering the show. Now it is being said that Manu Punjabi has exited the show due to health issue. Also, the audiences might get to witness a wild card entry!

There have been reports that Manu Punjabi is out of the show due to health issues. He is apparently seeking medical treatment and might make an entry after he is fit and fine. However, as per Spotboye report, has suffered a pancreatitis attack.

The report suggests that Manu was in acute pain and was provided with medical help, but since he didn't get much relief, he decided to leave the show and consult his doctor in Jaipur.

Apparently, Manu is back in Jaipur, where he is getting treatment. Considering this health condition, it is said that he might not join the show as of now. Apparently, he might have to follow 14 days quarantine process to return to the show.

On the other hand, there are also reports that actor-politician, Sonali Phogat will be entering the house as a wild card entrant. About her entry, Sonali was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?"

She further said, "I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity."

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Slams Nikki & Manu; Says Nikki Has Just Done 3 Films & Questions Manu's 'Aukaat'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Is Back In The House; Arshi Khan Says 'He Is So Irritating'; Watch New Promo