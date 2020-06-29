Bigg Boss 14 Start Date And Contestants: 13 Celebs And 3 Commoners To Enter The House!

Bigg Boss 14 Might Begin From October Last Week

A source was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October."

There were reports that due to the pandemic, the host, Salman Khan is apparently keen to add 'social distancing' as a new feature in the upcoming season. It was also said that the makers were giving it a thought. But as per Mid-Day report, the upcoming season will have a jungle theme.

13 Celebs & 3 Commoners To Enter BB 14 House!

The report also suggested that the production house had started the online registration earlier this month, which was followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants. Apparently, like we reported earlier, this season's participants will have be a mix of celebrities and commoners, and the team has shortlisted 30 people, out of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. Among 16 contestants, 13 will be celebrities and 3 will be commoners.

Rules Remain The Same; Salman Khan To Shoot On Saturdays!

It is being said that from the task to wild card entries, the game rules will be the same, but the contestants will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house.

The source further added, "The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, he will be at his chalet."

The only concern at this point of time is how will the 16 contestants stay under same roof and maintain social distancing - as they have to eat same food and use common toilet!

Mahika Sharma Approached!

Recently, there were reports that Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star Shantipriya has been approached for the show. As per the latest report, Mahika Sharma has approached for the controversial reality show yet again! When asked about the same, she told TOI, "It's too early to talk about the show. I'm not even sure about it yet. But I feel glad that I didn't do the previous season as my friend Sidharth Shukla took away all the votes and won!"