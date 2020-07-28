Bigg Boss 14: Mishal Raheja & Munmun Dutta Deny Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Show

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines these days. It is being said that the makers are preparing for the show and have also approached popular celebrities. Many names are doing the rounds and one of them is Kumkum Bhagya actor Mishal Raheja. When the actor was asked about his participation in the upcoming season, he denied it.

The Ishq Ka Rang Safed actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I'm surprised where these rumours are coming from. Yes, they did call me in February, but I was busy shooting then, which I conveyed to them. I've not had a meeting with them recently."

When asked if he would consider being a part of the show if he was approached again, Mishal said, "It's a fabulous show, but I don't think I am cut out for it. No Bigg Boss for me, I'm my own boss! On a serious note, I'm an introvert and I don't like fighting. I'm more of a peaceful guy; if I see a fight, I will walk away from the room. The audience won't enjoy my work and they'll be like... throw this guy out in two weeks!"

Another name that is doing the rounds is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta. The actress took to social media to clarify that she is not going inside the Bigg Boss 14 house!

The actress shared a note on Instagram which read as, "Hello everyone The news about me appearing in the next season of Bigg Boss is NOT true..😐 I enjoy watching the show but NO I am not going inside the house. Don't believe in fake pages. Thank you 🙂🙏."

Other actors who have apparently rejected the show are Rajeev Sen, Aadhyayan Suman, Surbhi Jyoti, Tejasswi Prakash, Shubhangi Atre and Chahatt Khanna.

