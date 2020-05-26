    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Approached; Here's When The Show Might Be Launched!

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows. The previous season was one of the most successful seasons and we get to hear that the makers have started prepping up for Season 14 already! As per Spotboye report, the production house has started the ground work for the show and has started making the list of contestants!

      As per the report, Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti has been approached for the show. Apparently, the makers have been trying to sign the actress from past few years, but she turned down the offer! It is also being said that this time, the production house is being extra persistent with her!

      Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Approached; Heres When The Show Might Be Launched!

      The report also suggests that the makers are planning to launch Bigg Boss 14 by the third week of October 2020, of course, it depends on the current situation due to the pandemic.

      It has to be recalled that a month ago, there were rumours about the theme of the show. It was said that the Season 14's house will be transformed into a jungle (theme) and the show will have four-five commoners and the rest of them will be celebrities. But nothing has been confirmed yet!

      On the other hand, there is no confirmation about Surbhi being approached for the show or not! During a recent Instagram live chat, the actress had told Spotboye, "I don't think I will ever do a reality show because I don't have that competitive spirit in me. The only thing I enjoy doing is acting; aur pressure mein to mujhse acting bhi nahi hoti. Since I can't handle too much pressure, main bahut aaram se apni cheeze karna pasand karti hoon."

      Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the show.

      Also Read: Vikas Gupta's Building Sealed; Producer Says Situation Is Far Worse Than It's Being Portrayed

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 18:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X