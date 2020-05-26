Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Approached; Here's When The Show Might Be Launched!

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows. The previous season was one of the most successful seasons and we get to hear that the makers have started prepping up for Season 14 already! As per Spotboye report, the production house has started the ground work for the show and has started making the list of contestants!

As per the report, Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti has been approached for the show. Apparently, the makers have been trying to sign the actress from past few years, but she turned down the offer! It is also being said that this time, the production house is being extra persistent with her!

The report also suggests that the makers are planning to launch Bigg Boss 14 by the third week of October 2020, of course, it depends on the current situation due to the pandemic.

It has to be recalled that a month ago, there were rumours about the theme of the show. It was said that the Season 14's house will be transformed into a jungle (theme) and the show will have four-five commoners and the rest of them will be celebrities. But nothing has been confirmed yet!

On the other hand, there is no confirmation about Surbhi being approached for the show or not! During a recent Instagram live chat, the actress had told Spotboye, "I don't think I will ever do a reality show because I don't have that competitive spirit in me. The only thing I enjoy doing is acting; aur pressure mein to mujhse acting bhi nahi hoti. Since I can't handle too much pressure, main bahut aaram se apni cheeze karna pasand karti hoon."

Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the show.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta's Building Sealed; Producer Says Situation Is Far Worse Than It's Being Portrayed