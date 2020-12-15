BB 14: Netizens Slam Arshi Khan For Her Behaviour Post Vikas Gupta's Ouster; Asks Makers To Throw Arshi Out

Sakshi Nevatia

"It's sad that #VikasGupta doesn't have people who he can call his. He's such a sensible, sweet and kind person. Would love to have a person like him around. Hope he gets whatever he wants and he's free from all the sorrows. Sorry the world is a disappointing place for pure souls."

MASuraiya

"Aap kaha akela ho? Aaj jo apne bola.. VG, You're not alone man. We are with you and we all love you man... I can bet that 98% people have cried when vg burst into tears in today's episode. #VikasGupta We love you n we will stand by you come what may. wada hein..."

Rahul Wadhwani

"#VikasGupta you played with your dignity. We the fans are always with you in every situation or whatever happened with you or anything done by you. We always support you. Arshi done completely bad thing with you. Definitely you deserved 2nd Chance. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14."

Sheikh Ubaid

"Shame on u @Arshikofficial_ i was your fan since you entered in @BiggBoss house From start it looks like fun but today this was really wrong why you mentioned his family there. Everyone do this if u will mentioned his/her family.we are with #VikasGupta."

Alfie

"The fact that people are still empathizing with #VikasGupta even after #ArshiKhan being pushed by him proves how low this woman has stooped in #BiggBoss2020 ! It's as clear as daylight. Stay strong, @lostboy54 !"

Sone_ki_diary_

"#ArshiKhan isee k layak h #VikasGupta ko itna PAresan kiya ki vo bechara PAresan hokr kand kr hee diya ,😂😂🤣 arshi se bese be irritat ho rahe the all time vikas k piche poke krti hui or b log h ghr me .. hme laga tha arshi ayi h damaka hoga but vo to only #VikasGupta k piche."

Sandeep Routh

"Every Action Has An Equal & Opposite Reaction" -Sir Isaac Newton(3rd Law) #Vikash Did Nothing Wrong but It is Against The Game, I Stands With U #VikasGupta @lostboy54 #Arshi Enough Is Enough I Like #ArshiKhan But This Crossed all Limits, Now Stop Playing Bullshit. #BiggBoss14."