Bigg Boss 14 Makers Announce Premiere Date With New Promo; Fans Excited To Watch Salman's Show

‘Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’

Recently, Bigg Boss makers released the new promo, in which Salman can be seen telling as he removes his mask, and break free from the chains, "Boredom hoga chaknachur, tension ka udega fuse, stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi, ab scene paltega. Kyonki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab."

Bigg Boss 14 New Promo

The channel shared the promo and captioned it, "2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega."

Bigg Boss 14 Timings

While the show will air at 10.30 pm on weekdays (Monday-Friday), on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) it will air at 9 pm.

Fans are super excited and eagerly waiting for the show to premiere.

Bigg Boss 14 Updates

While many names are doing the rounds regarding the contestants' list, the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list. Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are some of the names that are doing the rounds. There are also reports that previous season's contestants will enter the house as special guests. Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill will be the first guest of the show.

