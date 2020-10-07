BB 14: Nikki Steals The Limelight! Actress’ Sizzling Dance With Sid & Fight With Girls Grab Eyeballs
Bigg Boss 14's game has started and the contestants are seen playing the game with full enthusiasm. In the last episode, we saw Bigg Boss assigning the first nomination task 'Jewel Thief'. Abhinav Shukla won the task and was safe from this week's elimination. The upcoming tasks are going to be even more interesting as the girls will be seen impressing senior Sidharth Shukla. Nikki Tamboli has been in the news from the day of her entry! Even now, the South Indian actress continues to grab the limelight. Read on to know more!
Immunity Task: Girls To Impress Sidharth
Bigg Boss announces the immunity task, wherein the girls Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, and Rubina Dilaik have to woo the senior Sidharth Shukla. The girls will be seen flirting with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.
Sidharth Applies Tattoos To The Girls
Sidharth will also be seen applying tattoos to the girls. The girls will have to impress Sidharth and get tattooed by him. Jasmin gets tattooed on her shoulder, Rubina gets tattooed on her leg, Sara on her hand and Pavitra on her hips.
Nikki & Pavitra’s Sizzling Rain Dance With Sidharth Grabs Eyeballs
In another task, girls were seen doing sensuous and sizzling rain dance with Sidharth Shukla. Nikki and Pavitra's dance with Sidharth was too cosy and grabbed all the eyeballs.
Entire House Ganged Up Against Nikki
In a task, the housemates were asked to decide on the seven essentials they need from senior Hina Khan, but the entire house got against Nikki as she was adamant and wanted 2 items. Senior Gauahar said that they won't get food until they come to conclusion. Pavitra Punia, who is irked with Nikki's behaviour lashes out at her and says that if she feels hungry, she will eat no matter what.
Pavitra & Jasmin Shout At Nikki
In another promo, shared by Colors TV, the girls were seen roaming around with glasses of coke in a tray in the garden area. Shehzad Deol drops Nikki's glass, who in turn drops Pavitra's glasses. Pavitra follows suit and Jasmin was seen warning that if she (Nikki or Pavitra) comes near her, she will kick her. Pavitra asks her not to shout at her as the one who started is sitting (hinting at Nikki).
Will Abhinav Help Rubina?
Next, Bigg Boss asks Abhinav Shukla, who won the immunity task in the previous episode, to trade his immunity with wife Rubina Dilaik, in order to remove the 'rejected' tag from her. This puts the duo in confusion and Rubina gets teary-eyed. It has to be seen whether Abhinav helps Rubina or not!
