Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Calls Kashmera Shah ‘Desperate’; The Angry Challenger Said THIS In Her Reply
Ever since the 6 challengers and evicted contestants Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, viewers are thoroughly getting entertained with ugly-fights happening inside the madhouse. Last week, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta caught everyone's attention with their nok-jhok. But this time, Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah stole the limelight with their heated argument.
Nikki Tamboli Calls Kashmera Shah ‘Desperate’
In the latest promo shared by the makers on Twitter, one can see Nikki Tamboli having a verbal spat with Kashmera Shah. During the open nomination task, Nikki was seen nominating Kashmera for their argument that happened earlier on the same day. In the video, Nikki Tamboli called her ‘desperate' over some issue, which will be revealed in tonight's episode.
Kashmera Tells Nikki That She Will Break Her Face
When Nikki Tamboli called Kashmera Shah desperate, she loses her cool and threatens to harm her before leaving the house. An angry Kashmera warns Nikki that if she doesn't stop her rants, she will ‘break her face'. In the promo, the Yes Boss actress can be heard as saying, "'Mere saath ghatiya baat mat kar. Main tera muh tod dungi (Don't talk rubbish with me, else I will break your face)." Their fight left other housemates shocked.
Nomination Drama
During the nomination task, almost all the housemates can be seen marking Eijaz Khan's face with the ‘Reject' stamp. Housemates like Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni accused him of changing his personality constantly inside the house. They called him ‘overconfident' and nominated him for the elimination this week.
Eijaz Khan And Abhinav Shukla’s Argument
When Abhinav Shukla nominated Eijaz Khan citing his overconfident nature, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor got angry and confronted him. Abhinav Shukla clearly told Eijaz not to consider others weak. He even said that Eijaz Khan has become a ‘joke' now.
