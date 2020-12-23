Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli’s Mother Pramila Bashes Rakhi, Rahul, Aly, Arshi & Kashmera; Praises Manu Punjabi

Pramila Tamboli Couldn’t Sleep The Entire Night After Seeing Her Daughter

In the interview, Nikki Tamboli's mother revealed that she was deeply hurt with the comments made by challengers like Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah. Pramila said, "I felt very bad when I saw Nikki crying alone, sitting in a corner. I couldn't sleep the entire night as when she was getting abused, they were clapping and laughing. She was taking this torture since last 8 days and that's the reason she said that she wants to quit the show. I am so proud of her that she did not respond to the bad words. Her upbringing is not like that. They made such cheap comments but she did not stoop to their level. But when things got out of hand she had to respond. Rakhi threw a chair at her. People are not calling her Sherni not without a reason she is Nikki, she knows to give tit for tat."

Nikki’s Mother Objects Rakhi Comparing Food To Potty

Pramila Tamboli stated that Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Kashmera Shah have problem with everything that Nikki does inside the house. She calls such comments vulgar and cheap. Pramila also slammed Rakhi for comparing food to potty. Nikki Tamboli's mother said, "I don't know how people are finding it a comedy. If this is a comedy for them I feel it is very down market. The things that are being said on the show are vulgar and I am shocked that these things are being shown on the show. I was having food yesterday and saw Rakhi Sawant passing comments on potty. What kind of language it is and you are comparing food to potty. I don't understand their problem with Nikki." "Everyone gets ready in that house they don't have a problem with anyone else, but they create issues about whatever Nikki does. They have a problem if Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan sit with Nikki and they target her for that also," Pramila added.

Pramila On Aly Goni & Rahul Vaidya’s Behaviour

Pramila Tamboli also commented on Rahul and Aly's behaviour towards Nikki. She even slammed them for supporting Rakhi and Arshi when they were abusing her daughter. "Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are actually supporting Rakhi and Arshi and motivating when they do such things. I think Rahul holds a grudge in his heart against Nikki because she had said a few things about him and he is using Arshi and Rakhi against her now. So, he is not doing anything in the forefront but making this woman do it. I don't know what type of man he is. Now they are supporting Rakhi and Arshi but the day these women will abuse Jasmin things will change. And I know it will happen."

Nikki Tamboli’s Mother Praises Manu Punjabi

The actress' mother thanked Manu Punjabi for supporting her daughter and taking a stand against Rakhi and Arshi. Pramila Tamboli said, "I am happy that at least Manu Punjabi supported and stood for my daughter. Nobody else from the men supported Nikki when Rakhi was abusing her." (sic)