Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Says Rahul Sent Her Voice Messages; Sara Calls Sidharth 'Punjab Ka Jija'

Nikki & Rahul Know Each Other!

Nikki revealed to her inmates that she and Rahul knew each other since a long time, and spoke about his engagement being called-off, which was also confirmed by Jaan.

In the previous episode, Nikki and Rahul had a brief interaction, the latter even asked her to kiss him on his cheek as per the task, but she refused to kiss him.

Rahul Used To Send Voice Messages To Nikki

The Kanchana 3 actress sat with Nishat and Jaan, and said, "He would send me voice notes, messages and his song recordings. He would give reply in heart-shape emojis and all. So he knows me."

Nikki Says…

She went on to say that if he behaves coldly with her then she will ask him directly. She said, "How much do I control? He has a status and I am keeping quiet because of that. But how much do I control? I can let go once or twice."

Sara Gurpal Teases Sidharth Shukla

On the other hand, in today's episode, we will get to watch Sara Gurpal teasing Sidharth Shukla about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. She addresses him, 'Punjab ka Jija'. It has to be recalled that Shehnaaz and Sidharth became close buddies during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In fact, many fans loved their jodi and nicknamed them SidNaaz.

Sidharth’s Sassy Reply!

In a video shared by Colors on Instagram, Sara was seen chilling with other contestants and telling in Hindi to Sidharth, "On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us."

When Sidharth's friend Jasmin Bhasin tries to stop Sara, she says, "Mai dil se bol rahi hoon." Sidharth blushes and says, "Tum dil se bolti ho, mai Dil Se Dil Tak bolta hoon."

