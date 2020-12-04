Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Says Rahul Used To Flirt With Her PR; Housemates Also Slam Him For Disrespecting Women On The Show

In latest promo of tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, we get to see the entire house going up against Rahul Vaidya. The housemates are seen slamming Rahul for his disrespectful behaviour towards women on the show.

For the unversed, during last night’s episode, Rahul was calling Rubina different names which got everyone talking. In the promo, Eijaz Khan reprimands Rahul for being disrespectful to Rubina during the task. Rahul in his defence says that Rubina has also been calling him with different names.

But what really got everyone talking is the end of the promo, where Nikki Tamboli makes a big revelation and says that Rahul used to hit on her PR. She challenges him and adds that she has those messages saved. Check out the promo below:

It must be noted that the other highlight of the episode is going to be an ugly verbal tiff between Eijaz and Rahul that takes place in the kitchen. Eijaz is seen telling Rahul to keep his sense of humour to himself while Rahul asks him to continue his blabbering when he goes back to his home. The spat between the duo quickly escalates to a physical one, as both push each other with their chest.

