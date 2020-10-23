Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Gives Close Friend Jaan Valuable Advice On His Equation With Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some explosive drama as the Doll House task to win captaincy quickly went south, causing a huge divide between close friends Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya when Nikki accused them of betraying her and being 'fake friends'. Despite her harsh comments, sweet and sensitive Jaan offered a shoulder of support when he found her crying. In this eye-opening clip of Bigg Boss 14 in the Exclusive Scoop on Voot Select, we see Nishant warning Jaan about Nikki's manipulative behavior, and not to fall for her trap.

In a frank discussion with Jaan, Nishant voiced his opinion saying, "Mujhe bata, abhi kya kar raha hai tu? What's your stand point? Tera point kya hai iss cheez ko leke? Teri iss friendship ko leke? Again are you trusting her? Mein teri jagah hota, toh mein iss cheez ko 1-2 baar consider karta. Lekin yeh tere saath 4-5 baar ho chukha hai. I really care about you, mein nahi chahta hoon ki tu baar baar ussi gali mein jaye tujhe beizzaat hona padta hai, jahan tu hurt hota hai, literally heart break hota hai. Mein nahi chahta ke woh tujhe hurt phir se kare."

Jaan replied with a level head, saying, "I'm alert about my stuff now. Jab kisi ke samne ek standpoint rakh lu, uske baad 2 cheez hain. Ek verdict pe jab pahuch jaata hai insan, toh 2 cheez hoti hai - Ya toh in favour hoti hai, ya against hoti hai. Aaj Nikki ke saath mera verdict ho gaya. Ab woh khele, toh mein khelunga. Lekin mein always defensive rahunga. Aaj maine notice ki ek cheez joh Shehzad ne boli thi, if you remember. Gaali sab ke saamne bakti hai, sorry akele mein bolti hai."

It always hurts to see grudges between close friends with the betrayal that has taken place in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What do you think? Will these close friends mend fences, or completely fall apart? Catch all the inside gossip of Bigg Boss 14 in the Exclusive Scoop on Voot Select!

