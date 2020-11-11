Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Malkani On Eijaz & Pavitra's Love Story: They See The Cameras & Start Acting

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's tumultuous relationship on Bigg Boss 14 has become the talk of the town. For the unversed, Pavitra had openly spoken about her feelings for Eijaz but the latter has avoided admitting from anything. Then, things took an opposite turn last week with the duo getting embroiled in an ugly fight over nominations. But then again, they seem to be slowly patching up yet again with special guest Farah Khan also telling Eijaz that Pavitra is the only one who stands for him.

However, recently evicted contestant Nishant Singh Malkani had something shocking to reveal about Pavitra and Eijaz. The Ram Milayi Jodi actor told SpotBoyE that the duo has been faking a love story to grab eyeballs.

Nishant said, "Eijaz and Pavitra are faking their love story completely. They both have understood that the initial two fights between them were noticed by the audience so they feel whatever we do together we get extra footage. Because of which they purposely started fighting for hours and hours.”

“They cross all the levels while fighting and use the worst language. After a point that was also over. To un logo ne socha ab love angle laate hain. So, they started this love story. Like they literally see the cameras and start acting. Sabse zyada agar fake love story hai kisiki ghar mein to Eijaz aur Pavitra ki," he added.

On being quizzed about him finding a partner inside the house, Nishant said, "I haven't planned anything of that sort. Meri us tarah ki vibes match nahi ki kisi ke saath bhi. And just for cameras, I cannot fake a love story. If genuinely I would have found that kind of connection with someone, so I would have looked into that but nothing of that sort happened."

