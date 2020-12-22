Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Feels Ex-Contestants Participating In This Season Is Unfair

Bigg Boss 14 has had a rather interesting journey compared to its previous seasons. The makers commenced season 14 with the introduction of 'toofani’ seniors in the house. This was later followed by bringing on board a host of ex-contestants as challengers after a mid-season finale.

And now, Nishant Singh Malkani who got evicted from the show in the initial weeks has shared his opinion about former contestants joining the show. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor feels that it is a little unfair for this year's contestants because the ex-contestants know the game in and out.

He was quoted by SpotBoyE as saying, "The previous season contestants have been through all of it, and they have come back for a second chance, they know where to do what, they have all the ideas, they know where to fight and where to be nice, they know the politics of the game well, they have played the game once already and they have come watching the game of the current contestant, so they know whose weakness is what, so, I think it's a little unfair towards the current contestant."

Nishant also expressed his shock over Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit in the finale and his re-entry on the show. Speaking about the same, he added, "I think it was an honest and good move on his part. It came straight from his heart so who are we to contest that. Initially, he had a very negative image, but he improved it well with time. I wish him all the best."

