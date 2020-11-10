Bigg Boss 14: Non-Stop Disco Night From Tomorrow; Nomination Task To Test Friendship Of Contestants

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. They are introducing a new twist and adding entertainment tadka on the show. Recently, we saw Farah Khan entering the house along with the two journalists for Bigg Boss Ki Adalat task. Since Diwali is around the corner, the makers have organised surprise and special events on the show. As per the latest promo, there will be a non-stop Disco Night from tomorrow (November 11, 2020).

Also, the musicians- Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and DJ Chetas will be entering the house to entertain the contestants and audiences for BB Disco Night.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will announce nomination task, wherein the contestants have to sacrifice their favourite things to save their inmates from getting nominated. This task will test the contestants' friendship.

As per the latest promo, Pavitra asks Eijaz destroy his favourite dogs' photo frame to save herself from nomination. Although Pavitra asks him that it's not necessary for him to do it, he destroys the frame to save Pavitra from getting nominated.

A few other promos were also shared by the channels, in which, Abhinav asks Aly to destroy the doll (that Jasmin loves a lot) to save Abhinav from nomination. On the other hand, Jasmin is asked to nominate Aly to save Rubina from getting nominated and Nikki has to destroy her blanket to save Jaan from getting nominated.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Is Eijaz Khan The New Sidharth Shukla?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Highlights: Farah Khan Conducts BB Ki Adalat; Aly Goni Loses His Cool