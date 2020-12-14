Bigg Boss 14: Not Just Shilpa & Arshi, Aly & Jasmin Too Accuse Vikas Gupta Of Snatching Projects From Them!

Vikas Gupta is controversy's favourite child. The producer, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house has been in the news for his constant fights with Arshi Khan (the duo had entered the house as VIP guests/challengers). Like in one of the earlier seasons, wherein Shilpa Shinde had accused him of snatching work from her, Arshi too had accused him of the same. In the recent episode, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have accused Vikas of snatching away projects from them.

It so happened that in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vikas was seen telling Jasmin that they should talk and clear the misunderstandings, rather than arriving at any conclusion. He further told her that whatever she had heard, she should have confronted with him first before reacting. But Jasmin told him that she will talk about the same outside the Bigg Boss house. Jasmin also told Vikas that she won't be able to trust him in the show, but the latter asked her what if he hadn't told those things that she heard from people.

Later, Aly too joined the duo. He also revealed that the producer has done few things against him and Jasmin. To this, Vikas asked Aly if he really thinks that he would have said those things about them. Vikas clarified that he had just told others that he didn't have a great experience during Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. Aly said that he is not a kid to react to such a thing and revealed that his close people told him that he was finalised for a show, but Vikas got him replaced. But Vikas denied the allegations and said that he never stops anyone's work.

For the uninitiated, Aly had exited the house but had re-entered along with the challengers recently. Aly and Jasmin's bond in the house is loved by the fans.

