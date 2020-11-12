Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Highlights: Anu Malik, Shaan, Neeti Mohan Bring Disco Night In The House

The November 11 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of this week’s nominations. For the unversed, Bigg Boss has introduced a new twist to the nomination process, where each contestant will be asked to give away their precious belongings in order to save their housemate-friends.

Eijaz Khan is seen asking Jaan Kumar to put his family photo into the shredder to save him from the nominations. Jaan agrees to do so in order to save Eijaz, who in turn saves Pavitra Punia from the nominations by destroying his pet dogs photo frame. Pavitra also manages to save Rahul Vaidya from nominations by destroying her clothes.

The other major highlight of the episode was Rahul proposing to his long-time rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday. He croons the song 'Saajan ji ghar aaye' and writes on his t-shirt, 'HBD Disha’ and 'Marry me’.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a grand party for the housemates which also doubles up as the captaincy task. Each contestant has to dance the whole night without any break and the last one to survive on the dance floor will be the next captain of the BB14 house.

But Bigg Boss continues to add another twist be stating that only 9 people will be given the passes for the disco party night and with each round, they have to mutually have to decide as to whom they want to take further in the task

The fun and dance night begins with music composer Anu Malik and DJ Chetas coming into the house as special guests. After Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz’s ouster, in the beginning, everyone votes against Kavita Kaushik and Jaan by deciding not to take them forward in the captaincy race. The next round of the disco night starts with contestants dancing to Neeti Mohan's songs. The singer has entered the house as the third special guest of the big night.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Malkani On Eijaz & Pavitra's Love Story: They See The Cameras & Start Acting

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Down, Rubina Dilaik Nominated