Bigg Boss 14 November 12 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain; Rahul And Pavitra Fight

The November 11 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy task aka the Disco Night. Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya continue to discuss strategy for the game. But Pavitra Punia expresses her displeasure with Rahul Vaidya for not supporting her and choosing Aly for the next BB captain. She discusses with Aly as well that she wants to be the caption of the house.

Soon, things get really heated between Rahul and Pavitra. The latter is sseen fighting with Rahul over not supporting her. She says, “Mere saath khade ho sakte the, bol sakte the, 'Nahi, mereko Pavitra chahiye captaincy ke liye (You could have supported me and said, 'I want Pavitra to be the captain.).’”

An upset Pavitra then tries to retaliate by wanting Rahul and Abhinav Shukla to be booted out of the captaincy race. This does not go down well with the standing contestants and leads to another shouting match between Rahul and her. She then declared, “Mujhe koi bhi bahar hata nahi sakta. Pavitra Punia dominate hoti nahi hai, karti hai (No one can kick me out. I am not someone who gets dominated but someone who dominates.).”

Eventually, the housemates take Nikki Tamboli and Rahul's name and remove them further in the captaincy task. Meanwhile, the other five housemates-- Aly, Abhinav, Pavitra, Shardul and Jasmin are still in the game.

To continue the entertain the house, Bigg Boss brings in the next special guests of BB disco night, singer Shaan. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly also perform a couple’s dance on DJ Chetas' song.

In the meantime, Pavitra decides to vote herself out of the captaincy task whilst stating self-respect as a reason for the same. This is followed by Abhinav and Shardul Pandit’s ouster from the task as well. In the end, Jasmin and Aly are the key contestants in the game and Aly Goni becomes the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Highlights: Anu Malik, Shaan, Neeti Mohan Bring Disco Night In The House