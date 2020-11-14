Bigg Boss 14 November 13 Highlights: Kavita & Eijaz Get Into Huge Fight; Rubina-Abhinav Sent To Jail

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the housemates wake up to Khalbali song. Bigg Boss reveals that like last season, two prisons have been created inside the house itself. He then announced that the contestants will choose two contestants among them to be locked in these jails on the basis of poor performance and behaviour in the show.

This leads to a huge fight as Kavita Kaushik takes Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s name. She says,. “I’d like the lovebirds to stay close to each other.” An irked Eijaz responded saying, “Pavitra pehle din se sab kuch kar rahi hai to uska naam lena to bakwaas hai (Pavitra has been doing everything since day one so taking her name is irrational).”

Kavita too loses her cool and states, “Bakwaas aap hain! Aap victim card khelte hain, apni sari baat karte hain yaha, personal baatein. Tera Pardafaash yahi hai. Yahi tera sach hai (You are irrational. You play victim card and share all your personal stories here. This is your truth).”

When Eijaz tried warning her to not repeat what she just did, Kavita turned around and said, “What will you do? Will you scare me? I am not afraid of you. This person is a liar.” This is followed by Eijaz confronting the housemates and asking why they became mute spectators to the fight. Kavita intervenes and tells him, “Why do you need everyone? Fight alone!”

Meanwhile, the other shocking nomination for the jail punishment came from Nikki Tamboli who names good friend Jaan Kumar Sanu stating that she doesn’t like being kissed by him anymore. An upset Jaan is seen discussing with Pavitra about Nikki's shocking behaviour. "Nikki has made everything very cheap," says Jaan.

After the BB jail nominations were completed, Bigg Boss made a shocking announcement regarding the 'real intention’ of introducing the jail. He then points out that Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Kohli and Jasmin Bhasin just didn't get the task and as a result, he nominates them to go to jail. Captain AlyGoni is given the choice to send two out of the three contestants and he chooses Abhinav and Rubina. For the unversed, most of the contestants had nominated Jaan and Eijaz for the jail term.

