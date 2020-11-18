Bigg Boss 14 November 17 Highlights: Kavita's Heated Arguments With Eijaz & Aly, Rubina Loses Cool

On the 46th day, the Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some extremely dramatic moments, with the contestants fighting it out. The day at Bigg Boss 14 house started with Kavita Kaushik having an argument with Jasmin Bhasin, over the kitchen duties. Aly Goni took Jasmin's side in the argument, which led to an ugly spat.

Both Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni were seen making remarks on each others' shows. After her argument with Aly, Kavita got into a fight with Eijaz Khan. Amidst their fight, she even went on to push Eijaz. However, the housemates soon intervened in the duo's fight in order to prevent things from getting worse. But, Kavita was later seen accusing Eijaz Khan of always playing the victim card.

Later, Kavita remarked that she did a mistake in identifying the true colours of her fellow contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are seen trying to pacify Kavita, while Eijaz was seen explaining his reasons for the spat with her. Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia opined that Kavita Kaushik should leave the Bigg Boss 14 house if she doesn't want to stay. Bigg Boss, on the other hand, stated that Kavita's intentions behind pushing Eijaz Khan were not to hurt him.

Later, Bigg Boss introduced a new captaincy task named 'Ek Tha Raaja Ek Thi Rani'. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik were appointed as the king of the black team and queen of the red team, respectively. However, things took a different turn after the task began. Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla got into an argument after the first task, and Rahul went on to call Abhinav 'sasta vakeel'. Rubina, who lost her cool, reprimanded Rahul for his actions and warned him to not target her husband.

