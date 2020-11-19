Bigg Boss 14 November 18 Highlights: Rahul & Rubina’s Captaincy Task Gets Cancelled Due To Mayhem

The November 18 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of the captaincy task. Since Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya couldn't reach a unanimous decision, Bigg Boss calls the second round a draw and adds that the task would now continue the next day. But before BB’s decision, a huge fight breaks out between Rubina-Abhinav Shukla and Rahul. Things get really ugly with Rahul passing personal comments about the couple.

Later Rubina and Abhinav are seen discussing who could be their allies for the next day’s game and who shouldn’t be trusted at the moment. The duo who were good friends with Jasmin and Aly were seen acknowledging the fact that they have shifted their loyalties towards Rahul. In the meantime, Aly too was spotted telling Rahul that he completely supports him as a worthy contender.

The next day, a fresh round of heart-making begins but Aly quickly loses his cool and goes completely berserk. He destroys Rubina's red hearts and so did Jasmin. But after some time, she is then seen trying to negotiate with Rubina about making hearts for her team in exchange of double the amount she’s getting from Rahul. Rubina quickly shoots down the proposition stating that she's asking for too much. As a result, Jasmin once again joins Rahul and Aly’s posse in destroying Rubina's red hearts.

Later, Eijaz Khan reveals to Abhinav, Rubina and Pavitra Punia that he has procured some BB currency from team Rahul’s money bank. He asks them to decide amongst themselves as to who should be the captain. This immediately accompanied with Nikki Tamboli also deciding to give her BB currency to Abhinav was spotted hiding it.

Nikki also comes to the decision that since she doesn’t really have sufficient currency, she might as well destroy both the teams' hearts. She goes about going the same successfully. Things quickly get out of hand in the task with everyone indulging in creating mayhem in the house.

In the end, when there were no boards left to make hearts in the garden area, Bigg Boss announced that there is no point to the task anymore. After the tasks’ cancellation, Rahul and Aly were seen mocking Nikki for destroying the majority of the hearts. She claps back and states that she was very successful in making sure that they both don’t get to run for the captaincy post.

