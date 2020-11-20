Bigg Boss 14 November 19 Highlights: Kavita And Jasmin Fight It Out To Become The Next House Captain

The November 19th episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu getting into a fight over the house duties. Jaan tells Nikki that she cannot do things to get unwanted attention and tells her to be within her limits. In the meantime, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni are seen discussing Jaan’s inconsistent behaviour whilst predicting that he will soon be under Nikki's spell in no time.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz and Aly will fight for captaincy. He gives the previous captains of BB 14 a 'golden opportunity' to claim captaincy for the second time. Bigg Boss states that all four of them will have to sit inside huge boxes while the other contestants will try to remove them. Jasmin, Aly, Kavita take their places inside the box. However, since Eijaz has injured his shoulder, Pavitra Punia sits for him. Rahul Vaidya has been named the sanchalak of the task.

While Rahul states that he will stay up the entire night and Aly Goni gives up the task and decides to trouble others who are in the game. Sanchalak Rahul also joins in and sprays something in Pavitra's box. An irked Pavitra questions as to how can sanchalak play the task. Eijaz tries to stop Rahul whilst stating that he cannot be an unfair sanchalak. Rahul tells him that he does not want to make Eijaz the captain.

Meanwhile, Jaan begins troubling Kavita Kaushik by pouring oil in her box. Nikki tries to stop him but Kavita declares that let them trouble her so that she looks strong. Rubina too asks Jaan to go slow and let her breath but Jaan refuses to stop while saying that he does not want Kavita to be the captain of the house.

This is followed by Eijaz topples over Pavitra's box and eliminating himself from the race. Eijaz was mighty upset with Rahul and his unfair sanchalak. Eijaz states that it is clear that he wants Jasmin to be the captain.

With Eijaz’s ouster, the race for captaincy boils down between Jasmin and Kavita, who will continue to fight for the coveted title in tomorrow night's episode.

