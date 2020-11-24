Bigg Boss 14 November 23 Highlights: Captain Kavita Saves Eijaz And Nominates Aly For Eviction

The Bigg Boss 14 episode of November 23 has Rubina Dilaik telling BB that she won’t be using her immunity stone’s power this week as she is saving it for a later week. Bigg Boss then announces an interesting nomination process, wherein the housemates will have to reach theatre area before the buzzer and will have parrot toys of other inmates. As a result, they are being given the power to nominate or save them. The entire house is seen planning and strategizing to save themselves and their friends.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin get into a spat while Eijaz Khan tries to Abhinav Shukla convince to not nominate Rahul Vaidya. Abhinav refuses to oblige whilst stating that he wants to nominate Rahul for disrespecting his wife Rubina Dilaik. Eijaz is irked with Abhinav's decision and admits that he is scared of evictions. Rubina too tries to convince Abhinav and asks him to play smartly.

Soon the first buzzer rings and Pavitra nominates Jasmin and calls her 'judgemental.' Next comes Rahul, who before reaching the theatre room gets into an ugly spat with Eijaz. As a result, he names Eijaz for eliminations. This leads to Abhinav and Eijaz eventually discussing Rahul's 'flipper' personality. On the third buzzer, Abhinav nominates Rahul. This is followed by Rubina nominating Pavitra and Aly Goni nominating Rubina. Lastly, on the final buzzer, Eijaz nominates Abhinav, citing that he wants to survive in the game.

Bigg Boss announces that Jasmin, Eijaz, Pavitra, Rubina, Rahul, and Abhinav have been nominated by the housemates. He then gives captain Kavita Kaushik a chance to save one of them and nominate one safe contestant in their place. Kavita surprises everyone by saving saves Eijaz and instead nominates Aly owing to their personal differences. Bigg Boss reveals the final list and names Rubina, Abhinav, Rahul, Jasmin, Pavitra, and Aly as the contestants who have been nominated this week for eviction.

